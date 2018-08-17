Enjoying the splendors of new love. Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend of “a couple of months,” Brian Hickerson, were spotted at the L.A. screening for Peter Facinelli’s new movie Breaking & Exiting on Wednesday, August 15, enjoying one another’s company.

“She seemed very happy and in great spirits and they were having [a] fun night together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Afterward, the duo headed over to HYDE Sunset. “They were with a group, but seemed cute together,” the source adds.

A separate source previously told Us that Panettiere, 28, and Hickerson, an L.A. transplant from South Carolina, “both party together and are having fun.”

The Nashville star and her new beau were first spotted together having dinner and holding hands on August 2 at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Just one day later, news broke that the actress had reportedly split from her fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Kaya, after nine years together.

A source told E! News that the two were “on great terms and friendly” and would continue to co-parent their child together, with Kaya primarily staying with Klitschko, 42, and his family in Europe and Florida.

The former pro boxer told Us in February 2015 that he would forever be bonded to Panettiere through Kaya regardless of their relationship status, saying, “I think [having] children is something that connects you until the end of your days no matter what. And I think that, Kaya, our daughter, has connected us forever.”

