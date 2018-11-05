South Carolina police interviewed Hayden Panettiere after an altercation between her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his father, David Hickerson, on October 25, Us Weekly confirms.

According to an incident report obtained by Us, the Greenville City Police Department responded to a call about “a domestic assault in progress” just after 11:30 a.m. One of the responding officers said in the report that he witnessed Brian chasing David through the kitchen “in an agitated state.” The officer noted that David had “what appeared to be blood on his face,” and Brian was carrying “an unidentified object.”

Police approached the front door and began knocking because it was locked. Panettiere, 29, “appeared to be frantic, and struggled to unlock the door in a hurry,” according to the report.

One of the officers patted Brian down for any possible weapons and placed him in handcuffs during the investigation. Brian denied assaulting his father, and told police that they “had gotten into an argument because [David] had been drinking too much,” the police report states.

Brian was “visibly agitated, trembling and flexing his body and cursing” as he refused to give authorities his full name and date of birth, according to the report. He also expressed concern about “whether or not the incident would be reported and bring any unwanted publicity” for his actress girlfriend.

According to the report, David told a second officer that his injuries were caused by “a fall and not an assault.” He also declined medical assistance despite “severe” bruising on his face, the officer said.

The second officer said in the report that Panettiere and David “were both intoxicated and admitted to having been drinking alcohol.” The pair “were adamant that they were fine and did not need our assistance,” according to the officer.

The Nashville alum started dating Brian over the summer after she and her fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, called it quits on their nine-year romance. The exes share a 3-year-old daughter, Kaya. A source told Us exclusively in September that the new couple “are getting serious” and “are full steam ahead!”

Us Weekly has reached out to Panettiere’s rep for comment.

