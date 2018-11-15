Those close to Hayden Panettiere worry her relationship with Brian Hickerson “is not a healthy situation,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

There appears to be cause for concern: During an October 25 trip to Brian’s native South Carolina, police were called to his father David Hickerson’s home after an altercation that left David with “what appeared to be blood on his face,” according to the incident report (David told cops he fell). The Nashville star, 29, answered the door and “appeared to be frantic.”

She and Brian, 28, were first linked in August, after Panettiere split from former pro boxer Wladimir Klitschko, 42, who’s raising their daughter, Kaya, 3, in Ukraine. For more on Panettiere and Hickerson’s relationship, check out the video above.

