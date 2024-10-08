The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow and husband Terry Dubrow “laugh off” cheating rumors ­— but she still finds them “obnoxious.”

“A couple of times, it has been said that Terry has cheated on me, with his assistant or whoever,” Heather, 55, said while appearing on Barstool Sports’ “Out & About” podcast on Tuesday, October 8. “His assistant’s a lesbian, by the way.”

She continued: “Why is it always that he’s cheating? Why can’t I be cheating? I am cute, I could cheat. Why is it not me?”

The RHOC went on to say that the rumors are “offensive” during her conversation with hosts Pat McAuliffe and Joey Camasta.

“It’s so obnoxious and it’s insulting,” Heather added. “We’ve always laughed off the rumors or whatever, because it’s not a big deal.”

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Many faces have come and go from The Real Housewives of Orange County over the years. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, OG cast member Vicki Gunvalson announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show. The news came after fellow season 1 star Tamra Judge was offered a part-time role for season […]

Heather also discussed the story behind those paparazzi photos where she and Terry are pointing and smiling at Disneyland — which were rumored to be staged by other RHOC women. Initially, she was “nonplussed” by the speculation that the images were snapped to show “how happy” they were amid cheating rumors.

Heather explained that, at the time, she and Terry, 66, had sold their Orange County house for $55 million. The photos were snapped in October 2022 while they were gushing over the sale at Disneyland to celebrate daughter Kat’s 16th birthday.

“If I was going to stage pictures, I don’t think my hair would have been up like that. It wouldn’t have been that outfit,” Heather said.

“At the end of the day, literally and figuratively, I get to go home to my life, my husband, my great relationship,” she said on the podcast. “No relationship’s perfect but we’re very very happy and very lucky. And we’re cognoscente of the fact that we’re lucky.”

The 2022 photos were brought up again during an August episode of RHOC when new cast member Katie Ginella claimed that she had “proof” Heather staged the images. Heather called this “dumb” during Tuesday’s podcast episode.

Related: Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow‘s Relationship Timeline After more than two decades together, Heather Dubrow and Dr. Terry Dubrow’s romance has only gotten stronger. The pair met after Heather asked her pal’s boyfriend, who was a transplant surgeon, to fix her up with any Jewish doctor he knew. “He wasn’t really my type, but you know, I was like, ‘We’ll see,’” Heather […]

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly last month, Heather admitted she was “devastated” that fellow RHOC costar Tamra Judge was also talking about the situation behind her back.

“I shed some tears that night,” she recalled to Us. “I understood when the girls were all at the bar that at first they were laughing and carrying on about it because they were told this information in a very salacious way.”

However, she wished that the women asked her to verify the information. Tamra, 57, has since apologized to Heather.

“Tamra and I have been friends for a long time,” she explained. “I am very upset about all of that. But that’s something we’re going to just have to figure out. And that doesn’t mean we’re not friends anymore. It doesn’t mean I’m mad. It means I’m upset.”