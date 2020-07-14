Heather Morris made good on her promise to help locate her former Glee costar Naya Rivera, who went missing on Wednesday, July 8, and was found dead five days later.

“[Morris called] several times over the weekend and yesterday,” Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, July 14. “She is the only [Glee cast member] I know because I’ve spoken to her before.”

After Rivera disappeared while boating with her 4-year-old son, Josey, at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, Morris, 33, took to Twitter and asked to join the search party.

“My name is Heather Morris, I’m Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” the actress, who played Brittany S. Pierce on the Fox musical dramedy, tweeted on Saturday, July 12. “I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.”

Morris, Amber Riley and other Glee cast members were spotted praying near the lake on Monday, July 13. Hours later, authorities confirmed during a press conference that the body they had found on Monday morning belonged to 33-year-old Rivera.

“[Morris] might’ve been the one to actually have organized it,” Buschow told Us of the cast’s prayer meetup. “She was definitely there.”

The sheriff’s captain confirmed that Rivera’s mother, Yolanda Previtire, and her stepfather, Charles Previtire, also visited the lake.

“We took them out to the exact spot where the body was found, just off the north point of Diablo Cove,” Buschow told Us, noting that the late actress’ father, George Rivera, also made a trip to Lake Piru.

Police stated during Monday’s press conference that they believe the Sorry Not Sorry author “helped [her son] into the boat” before he “saw her disappear under the surface of the water.” There were no signs of foul play or suicide, and a formal autopsy is expected to be completed later in the week.

Naya shared Josey with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez