Heather Rae El Moussa Claps Back at Social Media Haters

Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) isn’t letting internet trolls get her down.

The Selling Sunset alum, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 30, to share a video of herself dancing around the kitchen in her pajamas while holding her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s 15-month-old son, Tristan.

“Imagine hating on me and I’m just at home like …, ” she wrote over the clip, which included various screenshots of mean messages she has received.

“Could you please please PLEASE stop acting so phony. Your smile is fake,” one of the comments read. Some of the other insults hurled at Heather included “self-absorbed,” “trashy” and “annoying.”

Despite the persistent hate, Heather noted in the caption that she is “unbothered” by the cyberbullying.

“Social media can be a double-edged sword; while it offers connectivity and community, it also presents a platform for comparison and negativity,” she continued. “However, your perspective and how you engage with it is so important. I hope you guys don’t have to deal with this, but if you have I’m sending you all the love.💌.”

Heather, who married Tarek, 42, in 2021, previously shut down the haters in February after receiving backlash for leaving her 13-year-old stepdaughter, Taylor, out of a Valentine’s Day post.

“We close your ears to the pettiness. We strive for positivity only. My girl knows she’s my #1 gal,” Heather wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a snap of her and Taylor hugging.

The post came after Heather wished a happy Valentine’s Day to “my boys T, T & B,” giving a shout-out to Tarek, Tristan and her 8-year-old stepson, Brayden. “I love you very much honey and I love you Tristan and Bray❤️,” she wrote.

The comments section soon flooded with people wondering whether Taylor was “chopped liver on vday” and pointing out that “you can wish a girl happy Valentine’s too.”

Heather previously opened up about the bond she has cultivated with Taylor and Brayden, whom Tarek shares with his ex-wife, Christina Hall (née Haack).

“I’ve been a staple in their lives for a long time. And I worked really hard to have a strong relationship with them from the very beginning and be a good stepmom to them and their happiness is so important to me,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023.

Heather also addressed online critics who claim that she favors Tristan over her stepchildren.

“I don’t favor any of the children more than the others. They’re all important to me and I love them so much. And I wouldn’t be a mommy if I didn’t have Taylor and Brayden,” she told Us. “The truth is we have them 50 percent of the time and I don’t see them as much. And when we have them, we are busy. I’m not thinking about taking photos and videos. … We have sports, we have tutoring, we have a strict bedtime.”

Tarek and Christina, 40, divorced in 2018. Christina, who married Joshua Hall in 2022, also shares son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.