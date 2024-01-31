Heidi Klum is not holding back when it comes to revealing details about her sex life — and the men she’s been with.

“Look at my past, I don’t have a type. I’ve been with someone bald, really old, long hair, skinny,” Klum, 50, shared on the Wednesday, January 31, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “Their personalities have also been very, very different. At the end of the day, you want someone who you feel comfortable with.”

She continued, “Someone who makes you feel great and sees you also. And continues to see you.”

Klum is currently married to Tom Kaulitz, who is 16 years her junior (which she stated multiple times throughout the podcast episode). While she did gush over her husband on the podcast, Klum also offered major sex secrets — including her favorite vibrator, which is “the wand,” by the way — from over the years.

Keep scrolling to read Klum’s “Call Her Daddy” sex confessions:

Discussing German Sausages

Klum said she misses “the occasional sausage” when living in America — talking about food. However, the conversation quickly turned sexual.

“Well, I have a German husband,” she said. Podcast host Alexandra Cooper joked, “So you do love the German sausage both ways.”

Klum said she’s had “many different sausages” throughout her life. She added, “But I ended up with a German one. The German sausages, what can I say.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the conversation returned to penises when Klum recalled being on a date and the man “putting his wiener in the popcorn box.” Klum further explained that her date poked a hole in the bottom of a popcorn bowl while they were at the movies and “shoved his little wiener sausage through it. … There it was.”

Wildest Sex Locations

Klum confessed that the wildest places she’s had sex include “in an airplane” and “in the water.”

When it comes to the airplane, the model clarified that she was flying “private” at the time. As for the water, Klum notes that “salt water is better.”

Finding Her Sex Closet

During the podcast, Cooper FaceTimed Klum’s daughter Leni. The 19-year-old shared a story about finding her mom’s “sex closet”(where Klum keeps her sex toys) with her friends.

“I thought it was the coolest thing ever, I was going through it with my friends,” Leni recalled. “I really had no idea what it was and my mom got so mad at me after.”

Bringing Halloween Costumes to the Bedroom

Klum is the Queen of Halloween with wild costumes every year. The model said her 2015 Jessica Rabbit costume would be the one she’d wear to “roleplay in the bedroom.”

Klum’s Biggest Turn-ons

“I just need to look at my husband,” Klum stated, noting that she’s an overtly sexual person.

“On a scale of prude to total freak, where do you fall Heidi?” Cooper asked. Klum responded by revealing that she’s a “nine” on that scale.

Describing Her Sex Life

Klum said she likes to have sex “for hours” usually, calling her sex life “endless, hot [and] wild” when asked to use only three words.

“I think it’s easier for the woman than it is for the man, so does the man have that much stamina is the thing,” she explained. “The men are usually the ones that can’t go for that long. … Some can’t do it.”