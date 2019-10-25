Helen Hunt is back at work one week after she was hospitalized following a car accident that flipped over her SUV in Los Angeles.

The actress, 56, posted an Instagram selfie with her Mad About You costar Paul Reiser on Thursday, October 24. “Back at work,” she captioned the post along with the praying hands emoji.

Actresses Tracie Thoms and Mindy Cohn gave their support to the star in the comments section.

“Thank GOD!!!” Thoms replied. Cohn, for her part, wrote, “best news.”

On October 16, Hunt’s SUV was hit by a Honda at 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of San Vicente and Tremaine, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman confirmed to Us Weekly. Hunt was riding in the back.

TMZ reported that the What Women Want star was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center but was released shortly after the accident. She sustained no serious injuries.

Hunt and Reiser, 63, will reprise their roles as married couple Jamie Buchman and Paul Buchman, respectively, in the limited revival of Mad About You, which debuts on November 20 on Spectrum Originals. The original NBC sitcom ran from 1992 to 1999.

At the Emmy Awards in September, Reiser exclusively told Us how he and Hunt decided it was time bring back the classic comedy.

“Helen Hunt and I were very clear together: ‘Leave it. We did it, we ended it perfectly. Don’t touch it,’” he said. “And then people kept asking us, so we were talking about it and thought, ‘Well you know what? It will just be fun to play together.’”

The actor added: “We realized we were both going through this thing of our kids leaving and growing up and we thought, ‘That’s a really rich place to dig for comedy and emotional drama.’ So, it’s kind of like the original pilot, 20, 30 years ago where everybody leaves and it’s just you two alone and you have to figure out how to navigate that. I was really skeptical and resistant and now really glad, because we’re having such a great time, and they’re coming out great!”