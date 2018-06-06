The sweetest sisters! Us Weekly is partnering with the North Shore Animal League America to find homes for two furry siblings.

The 7-week-old tortoiseshell kittens, named Coco and Fendi, were rescued in Port Washington, New York.

The felines, who both have fashion-forward names, balance each other out very well. Coco loves to cuddle and will surely enjoy naps in her future pet parents’ arms, while Fendi is super expressive and loves to play. Thinking of making one — or both! — of these little ladies your fur baby? Visit the North Shore Animal League’s website!

Us recently caught up with Best Friends Animal Society, who shared tips for helping an adopted pet adapt to their new environment. Before bringing home your cuddly new additions, make sure to find a great vet, gather supplies, prepare your house and brush up on animal socialization!

The North Shore Animal League America, a no-kill rescue and adoption organization, remains committed to matching furry friends in their care with loving and caring families. Every year, they place 18,000 pets in permanent homes and have saved more than 1 million lives since their establishment in 1944.

To celebrate animal advocacy, Us also sat down with Derrick Campana, an animal orthotist starring on the Animal Planet’s new series Dodo Heroes. Campana builds prosthetics for handicapped animals to help improve their quality of life.

“It’s not easy. Everyone thinks that you just plop it on, but no. I started 15 years ago making animal prosthetics … I’ve helped almost 20,000 animals at this point walk again,” he told Us. “And we fabricate out of my limb factory, I like to say, down in Northern Virginia.”

Dodo Heroes will document Campana’s journey to Botswana, where he helped an injured elephant, Jabu. He also traveled to Arizona to care for Chi Chi, a dog who lost all four legs.

“It just really goes showing how humans care for these animals and the lengths they go through to help them,” he noted to Us. “It’s just really, really cool.”

Watch Us’ Facebook Live series Rescue Me! to learn more about adopting Coco and Fendi. For more about all the adoptable cats and dogs at the North Shore Animal League, visit the organization’s website: https://www.animalleague.org/

Dodo Heroes premieres on the Animal Planet on Saturday, June 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

