Cat lovers wanted! Us Weekly has joined forces with the North Shore Animal League America to help find families for four sweet kittens in need of loving homes.

Four adorable 9-week-old kittens, Abby, Leo, Mia and Toby, made an appearance during the second installment of Us Weekly’s Facebook Live series Rescue Me! The tiny kittens, who are all available for adoption, showed off their charming personalities.

Since it first opened its doors in 1944, the North Shore Animal League has rescued more than 1,000,000 animals and has become the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization. The organization states on its website that its goal is to find responsible, loving homes where the animals, including cats and dogs, can live “free from abuse, hunger, fear, and loneliness” and can be properly cared for.

Aside from rescuing and caring for the pets, the organization aims to also educate people on how to care for pets and has already reached more than three million students. Us Weekly is teaming up with NSAL with the Rescue Me! monthly series, which will showcase different pets that are up for adoption.

The league’s headquarters and adoption center are located in Port Washington, New York, and houses more than 350 cats and dogs. NSAL also has 2,000 shelter partners across the country and around the globe. Animal lovers who can’t adopt can also help by volunteering in person, spreading the message on social media, fostering a pet or starting a fundraiser to help raise money for the animals.

For more information about adopting Abby, Leo, Mia, Toby and other animals in need, visit www.animalleague.org.

