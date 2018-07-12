Henry Cavill has come under fire for comments he made about dating amid the #MeToo era.

“There’s something wonderful about a man chasing a woman. There’s a traditional approach to that, which is nice. I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that,” Cavill, 35, said in a profile published by GQ Australia on Tuesday, July 10. “It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like, ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her because I’m going to be called a rapist or something.’ So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call my ex-girlfriend instead and then just go back to a relationship which never really worked.’ But it’s way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell because I’m someone in the public eye and if I go flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen?”

The Man of Steel star added: “Now? Now you really can’t pursue someone further than, ‘No.’ It’s like, ‘OK, cool.’ But then there’s like, ‘Oh, why’d you give up?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, because I didn’t want to go to jail?’”

Cavill also reflected on his own behavior with woman and affirmed that he’s always been polite with his female costars. However, he still believes that the #MeToo movement has influenced the art of flirting.

“It’s such a delicate and careful thing to say because there’s flirting, which for example, in a social environment is in context and is acceptable. And that has been done to me as well in return,” he noted. “Stuff has to change, absolutely. It’s important to also retain the good things, which were a quality of the past, and get rid of the bad things.”

After facing backlash for his remarks, the Justice League actor backtracked and issued an apology for “any confusion and misunderstanding” that the interview provoked.

“Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship whether it be friendship, professional or a significant other,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, July 12. “Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that is so vitally important in which I wholeheartedly support.”

Cavill dated fellow Brit Tara King from from October 2015 to May 2016. He was also linked to Kaley Cuoco in July 2013 and before that, he dated actress Gina Carano on and off until December 2014.

