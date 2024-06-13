HGTV’s Alison Victoria Goes Public With Boyfriend Brandt Andersen

HGTV’s Alison Victoria is now Instagram-official with boyfriend Brandt Andersen.

The Windy City Rehab star, 42, debuted Andersen in an Instagram photo carousel on Wednesday, June 12. “My 🤍,” she captioned the post, adding the Rumi quote, “Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames.”

Victoria shared six photos of the couple’s night out at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which were held on Friday, June 7, in Los Angeles. Two showed her and Andersen posing on the red carpet; she wore a long, black gown with an open back while he sported a white jacket and black trousers. In one shot, the pair gazed into each other’s eyes, and in another, they walked hand in hand down a hallway, Andersen’s back to the camera. Victoria turned around and grinned at the lens. She had a lot to smile about, besides her new man: Windy City Rehab was nominated for best instructional/how-to program.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Andersen, 46, is a film producer with IMDb credits including Everest, Lone Survivor and Mother’s Day. He made his directorial debut earlier this year with the thriller The Strangers’ Case. Previously, Andersen owned The Utah Flash, a minor league within the NBA, and in 2021 he started The Reel Foundation, a nonprofit that funds humanitarian aid projects and socially conscious films.

Victoria, a Chicago-based interior designer specializing in home renovations, has starred on Windy City Rehab since 2019 — the same year that she split from Luke Harding, her husband of six years, Entertainment Tonight reported. HGTV picked up the series for a fourth season set to air sometime this year.

In December 2020, drama swirled around Windy City Rehab when Victoria and her former cohost, Donovan Eckhardt, were sued by a couple who claimed that their renovation on the show wasn’t up to snuff. Eckhardt left amid the controversy while Victoria received a phone call about a second lawsuit during the season-two finale. Eckhardt subsequently filed a lawsuit of his own against Discovery Inc., alleging defamation and emotional distress, but his cohost was not named in the docs.

Last week, Victoria announced the launch of her new production company, Briefly Gorgeous.

“In a world dominated by smoke and mirrors I am on a mission…a mission to bring truth, authenticity, and vulnerability back to our screens,” she wrote on Instagram. “Briefly Gorgeous Productions is not just another production company; it’s a revolution in reality television. With a commitment to truth at all costs.”