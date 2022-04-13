Crafting controversies! Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack and more HGTV stars have raised eyebrows while appearing on the network.

The Flip or Flop alums started hosting their series in 2013 while they were still married, and their time on the show didn’t come without a few roadblocks. Shortly before the duo called it quits, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was called to their home in May 2016, with 11 deputies responding to a “possibly suicidal male with a gun.” At the time, authorities told Us Weekly that El Moussa “had no intention of hurting himself” and he voluntarily handed over his firearms.

Several months later, the twosome announced their separation. “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” they noted in a December 2016 statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage.”

Despite finalizing their divorce in 2018, El Moussa and the Christina on the Coast star continued to work together on their original HGTV series. However, things took another tough turn for the former couple in July 2021, when reports surfaced that the Flipping 101 personality got into a shouting match with Haack on set.

“It’s called winning,” El Moussa allegedly told his ex, seemingly comparing her to his second wife, Heather Rae Young. “The world knows you’re crazy!”

Though the verbal argument raised eyebrows among fans, the Selling Sunset star reassured Us in September 2021 that things had calmed down between El Moussa and the Wellness Remodel author. “People have to remember they’re coworkers and they are exes,” Young explained at the time. “There’s going to be little frustrations here and there. … It’s blown over, and everyone’s moving on. Like I said, it’s just exes that work together, and things come up sometimes.”

Less than one year later, the California natives confirmed that Flip or Flop was ending after 10 seasons. “They mutually agreed they didn’t want to go forth with another season,” a source exclusively revealed in March 2022. “They’re both very busy working on their own projects and have a lot going on in their personal lives.”

Filming the series “took up a lot of time,” the insider added, noting that the pair “weren’t the happiest on set together” in recent months.

The Flip or Flop controversies go beyond cohost feuds — keep scrolling for a look at some of the biggest HGTV scandals through the years: