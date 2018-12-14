Getting in the spirit! Hilaria Baldwin told Us Weekly exclusively that she takes her role as the mother of her and Alec Baldwin’s children, Carmen, 5, Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 6 months, very seriously — especially around the holidays.

“I’m trying to get all that right as the mom,” she told Us at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards in New York City on Wednesday, December 12, of the family’s holiday traditions. “I’m the parent now. I look at it and I’m like, ‘I have to do all that and I have to create these memories, and I better not mess it up.’”

The Baldwin family traditions include all the usual cheer, such as “wrapping lots of presents” and Santa Claus. “We’re boring,” Hilaria, 34, joked to Us.

So far, the businesswoman seems to be off to a good start for 2018: Earlier on Wednesday, she uploaded an adorable GIF video of her and her family hanging out with old Saint Nick himself. “It’s not everyday you get to go to work with Santa!” she wrote. “I come bringing many tiny elves. On a serious note: thank you @childrensalon for a magical holiday evening and these photos that we will treasure for always.”

The yoga instructor also shared some of her ongoing parenting goals with Us. “I always try to parent with what I want them to learn,” she said. “I try not to react negatively. Not that I always do it, but that’s my goal. I always try to say, ‘What do I want them to get out of this?’ rather than just yell at them or snap. I say, ‘What is the lesson they need to learn?’ and then pair it, trying to get to that.”

These are tactics she’ll need to employ should she and Alec, 60, decide to have a fifth child. “I’ve said, ‘Yes, I’m done,’ but if I’m honest, I don’t know,” she told Us in September, noting that her daughter, Carmen, wants a little sister.

“I think [Alec and I] are both on the same page. We have our moments, like when Rafa was in the hospital [with a split chin] and we were like, ‘Oh, my God, what have we gotten ourselves into?’ When it’s hard, it’s really hard, but then most of the time they are hugging and kissing each other, and they are so sweet.”

With reporting by Hilary Sheinbaum

