That’s one way to get someone’s attention. Hilary Duff blasted her neighbor on social media for smoking and being disrespectful — and it was straight savage!

The Younger star, 30, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 16, to vent about a man named Dieter Addison. “Calling all New Yorkers with a—hole neighbors, really open to any advice you have,” she told her followers. “My neighbor smokes cigarettes and weed all night long. My apartment reeks. Seriously, what do I do?”

“We know your parents pay your rent, we know you’ve never worked a day in your life. Must be nice. Have some respect for your neighbors who work hard to live in that building,” Duff continued, shaking her head. “Don’t be a dick, dude. And put your trash down the chute.”

“Slept 0 minutes last night because of Dieter the [eggplant emoji]. Worked 15 hours yesterday and back at work at 5:30am. This is the real world Dieter the [eggplant emoji],” she wrote in a third clip. “Your smoking ain’t delicious.”

Despite sharing multiple clips, she wasn’t done yet. The former Lizzie McGuire actress took things a step farther by posting the neighbor’s Instagram account, and decorated a screengrab of it with eggplant emojis. She captioned the story, “I really hope your hangover hurts.”

“And another thing … stop breaking all your furniture when you fight with your girlfriend or boyfriend… it scares me and my kid,” Duff, who stars 6-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comriwe, wrote in another clip. “Therapy is cheaper.”

She concluded her Instagram tirade by sharing a photo of the neighbor with the caption, “Get a vape,” and drawing cat whiskers on the photo, before meowing in a makeup chair.

