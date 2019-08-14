



Celebs were out and about this week, from Hilary Rhoda, Georgia Fowler and Adrian Grenier hanging out in Brooklyn, to Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio vacationing in Italy, to Lil Wayne releasing a collection with American Eagle. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Hilary Rhoda, Georgia Fowler and Adrian Grenier attended the Grey Goose x Surf Lodge pop-up in Brooklyn.

— Kylie Jenner rocked stunning chainlink Lili Claspe earrings while vacationing in Italy.

— Julia Stiles shot a digital cover and feature for imagista magazine at The Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn.

— Lil Wayne and American Eagle released an exclusive collection, AE x Young Money, made up of 25 pieces including Young Money graphics, AE’s signature Ne(X)t Level AirFlex and stacked jeans, hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, boxers, socks, hats and more.

— Camila Morrone wore swimsuits by Tropic of C and Sofia Richie x Frankies Bikinis while vacationing with boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio in Italy.

— Tamara Mellon and Mejuri hosted an exclusive dinner at Lucques in West Hollywood to celebrate their 14k gold anklets collaboration.

— Kenny Santucci, Lauren Bosco and Vetted Co-Founder, Rachel ‘Richie’ Jolivette, attended the VETTED x Clase Azul event in NYC in honor of the new members-only vacation club.

— Mozhan Marno, Laila Robins and Nicole Miller attended a bash to celebrate the mesmerizing Sony Pictures Classic documentary “Aquarela” at Jimmy at the James Hotel.

— Celebs came out in force for producer Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence event in L.A. Retta enjoyed a mini Don Julio cocktail and BABE Wine while Rashida Jones tried a Suja Wellness shot. Kristen Bell opted for a Spindrift sparking water and took some Baked By Melissa cupcakes to go. Emma Roberts grabbed a bag of Garrett Popcorn, Tyra Banks left with See’s Candies and Gabrielle Union took barkTHINS home. MJ Rodriguez left with some Sprinkles cupcakes and all took home Samsonite suitcases —with Laura Mercier, Drunk Elephant and other beauty products —and a LeSportsac filled with designer clothes and gift certificates to luxurious treatments and destinations.

— Jodi Lyn O’Keefe and Beverly Hills Center “Surgeon to the Stars” Dr. Ben Talei, MD caught up at his “NewTox” party where guests received the newest Botox alternative product called Jeuveau and all proceeds went to childhood cancer charity PADRES.

