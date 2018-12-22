He put a spell on her! Hocus Pocus alum Thora Birch is off the market.

“It’s done! I’m a married woman now,” Birch, 36, wrote alongside a photo of herself with her newly minted husband. “This is not the official photo but it’s my thank you to all my fans for their positive energy! I felt it every second!! 💃🏼🥳✨💗💗 party time. Hehe”

In the pic, Birch can be seen showing off her wedding ring as she placed her hand sweetly on the chest of her groom, who is holding a bouquet of flowers. The American Beauty actress sported a short, black coat with a white veil as the newlyweds stood posed together with a glowing Christmas tree behind them.

Earlier that same day, Birch teased her wedding in multiple Twitter posts.

“A little request from my wonderful Twitter peeps: Todays a big day for me (more to come on that). I need everyone’s positive vibes at around 1:30PM PST! ❤️💗❤️💗 #LifeIsBeautiful!” she wrote.

The former child star later posted a photo of a gorgeous white and green floral arrangement and joked, “What the hell are THESE?!? ;-)”

One day prior to her nuptials, Birch added an intimate photo of herself and her beau. “Early morning airport kiss…” she captioned the pic that showed the pair exchanging a smooch.

Hocus Pocus costar Vinessa Shaw expressed her well wishes in a Twitter post to Birch. “So proud of my lil sis @1107miss! She’s all grown up!” Shaw, 42, wrote alongside the crying-face emoji. (Birch played Dani in the 1993 flick while Shaw portrayed Allison.)

Earlier this year, Us Weekly caught up with Birch who dished on the 25th anniversary of the hit movie. “I think the most surreal thing is that it keeps getting more popular instead of the other way around!” she told Us in July of its continued popularity.

