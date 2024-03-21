Hoda Kotb made a rare comment about ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman two years after their split.

“I’ve only been with people who are super polite,” Kotb, 59, said on the Thursday, March 21, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. “Like, when I get up from the table, for instance, Joel got up every time, every time, even if it’s [a] normal dinner.”

Cohost Jenna Bush Hager noted that Kotb may have seen her own dad treat her mom in a similar manner, so it’s what she “expects” from a partner.

“Yes, it’s what you deserve, what you feel like, ‘Oh yeah, I deserve that.’ But I do think it also shows like, when your kids are watching, ‘Oh, that’s how two people treat one another.’ Not like, ‘Get me this,’” Kotb said.

While later talking with Bush Hager, 42, about accidentally wearing a significant other’s clothing, Kotb mentioned an incident that once happened with Schiffman, 66.

“The only thing I ever did was, Joel and I had the exact same pairs of sneakers, except for different sizes I assumed,” Kotb said. “And when I put on his sneaker and it fit, and he was like, ‘Where are my sneakers?’ I go, ‘I don’t know,’ [and] he goes, ‘They were right here!’”

Kotb admitted she grabbed his pair, which “fit” her feet. She added, “It was sad! I go, ‘Those are your sneakers?’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that is sad!’”

Kotb announced that she and Schiffman had called off their engagement during an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna in January 2022. The pair, who had been together for eight years, share daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” Kotb said at the time. “So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends.”

Earlier this month, Kotb revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she is taking a swing at dating again.

“I do have to say something, something did happen the other day that hasn’t happened in two years,” Kotb teased. “I had a date! I had a date.”

While remaining tight-lipped about her new beau, she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she was set up by Bush Hager. She was later spotted in New York City with the mystery man, per photos obtained by Page Six.