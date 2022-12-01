Another health scare. Hoda Kotb revealed that Al Roker is back in the hospital days after being released.

“Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he’s in very good care,” the news anchor, 58, shared on the Today show on Wednesday, December 1, noting that he and his family are grateful for the “well-wishes” and love from fans. “He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him.”

Kotb added that she and cohost Craig Melvin FaceTimed Roker, 68, from the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, November 30. “He gave us a big thumbs up,” the NBC personality shared.

“We will see you back here soon, my friend,” Melvin, 43, added.

The beloved meteorologist was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering blood clots in his leg and lungs. The scary health condition caused him to miss hosting the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — his first absence from the annual holiday spectacle in 27 years.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” Roker wrote via Instagram on November 18. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Less than one week later, the weatherman was “back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade,” he wrote via Instagram on November 24, alongside a photo of himself giving a thumbs up and sporting a big smile as Kotb and Savannah Guthrie hosted the parade. “Missing being next to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb.”

Kotb and Guthrie, 50, were in complete agreement. “We miss you so much!!!!” the NBC News anchor commented on the post, while Kotb added, “Not the same without our AL!!!!”

Roker, who is a father of three, has been candid about his many health scares over the years. In 2002, the Today personality — who weighed 300 pounds at the time — underwent gastric bypass surgery to get healthier. Though he has since lost 100 pounds, the New York native still battles with his weight.

“Every day is a struggle, every day,” Roker exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “Anybody who struggles with their weight knows. Some days you’re up, some days you’re down, but if by the end of the week you’re OK or the same, great. As long as you’re working on it, all’s good.”

Ultimately, the Emmy winner told Us, the number on the scale doesn’t matter to him — as long as he’s in good health. “I don’t know if I have a goal,” he shared at the time. “I just want to make sure I’m healthy.”

In November 2020, Roker revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer that September. After undergoing a five-hour procedure to remove his prostate, the iconic television personality spoke about the importance of getting prostate exams and screenings.

“The screenings are especially important for African-American men, who are 50 percent more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and twice as likely to die from it,” Roker said on the Kelly Clarkson Show in February 2021. “I just want people to get their prostate checked and especially if you’re a man of color. Get your prostate checked. It’s not that big a deal and it can make a big deal.”