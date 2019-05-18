Holland Roden Detained in Brazil for Hours, Allegedly Denied Food and Water

Mistreated in another country? Holland Roden spoke out after she was detained in Brazil while attempting to enter the country for a fan convention.

Journalist Alex Mohajer brought attention to the 32-year-old Teen Wolf alum’s ordeal on Friday, May 17. “[She] is currently being detained by Brazilian officials at São Paulo-Congonhas Airport, where she has been held for over 6 hours, according to my source,” he tweeted. “Roden is scheduled to attend the @4UExpBR convention tomorrow, but is being treated aggressively by officials who are claiming that her visa is invalid and are denying her entry. She claims her visa is valid and has traveled to Brazil twice already this year.”

Roden shared screenshots of the posts via her Instagram account. “I am so grateful for the huge, heart warming Teen Wolf family we have in Brazil. We strive to give that love back,” she wrote on Friday. “After two years of traveling to Brazil with this passport and this visa with no problems, to meet fans and make friends, I am taken aback by the accusations and the treatment that faced me from the Brazilian Police today. I am shocked that this is the same Brazil I know and love.”

The actress went on to express her desire to make it to the event. “I hope I get to see all of you tomorrow,” she noted. “We are doing everything we can. We know how many cars, buses, and planes y’all took to come see us….and don’t want to let you down. Please urge your country to have reasonable treatment to people entering the country with valid identification. If you know ANYONE please help us out 🙂 This time is no different than any other time I have come here: twice in the last two years.”

Roden then detailed the treatment she allegedly endured while being detained. “Some fans recognized us in the airport – I can only assume they spread the word when they saw me getting detained..not be given answers.. be dismissed..be screamed at..be refused a translator..food..and water for four hours. And thank you to the one lone LATAM employee doing her job- the last three have been an easy ride still being detained –bc of her Thank u . And for that I say thank you to those sweet girls and @alexmohajer.”

The Channel Zero star was set to attend the 4U Experience convention on Saturday, May 18. The official Twitter account for the event announced on Saturday that the gathering was canceled.

Roden starred as Lydia Martin on Teen Wolf from 2011 to 2017. Her other credits include Lost, MacGyver and Grey’s Anatomy.

