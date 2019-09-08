



Cheers to a charmed life! Holly Marie Combs and her longtime beau, Mike Ryan, are married, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 45, tied the knot with the restaurateur in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Carmel, California, on Saturday, September 7.

The celebration comes almost exactly two years after Combs announced her engagement to Ryan. “Yes. Just yes,” the actress captioned a photo of her gorgeous marquise-cut diamond engagement ring in September 2017.

Last month, Combs kicked off her wedding festivities at a fun-filled bachelorette party that she documented on Instagram. “Long and Happy Life. #incoming #3rdTimeIsTheCharm,” Combs captioned an Instagram post on August 18 that featured snaps of her with some of her close gal pals.

In April, the Picket Fences actress gushed over her beau in a sweet post on his 44th birthday. “This man was born 44 years ago today. He waltzed into my life 41 years later… more than a little late,” she wrote alongside a photo of Ryan gazing at the couple’s dog while he waited to blow out the candles on his cake. “We discovered we had always been surprisingly and suspiciously close to each other in time and space but never met. Walking in circles. Until the time was right.”

She added: “So I intend on giving him a very hard time about this for the next 44 years. #yourelate #always #rude And still I love you endlessly through time and space.”

Combs also shared a lighthearted post that showed her goofing off with Ryan in the kitchen. “I foresee cake cutting issues in our future. I dunno why…,” she quipped.

Prior to her relationship with Ryan, Combs was married to Bryan Travis Smith from 1993 to 1997 and David Donoho from 2004 to 2011. The San Diego native shares sons Finley, 15, Riley, 12, and Kelley, 10, with Donoho, 53.

