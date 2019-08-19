



Almost a bride! Holly Marie Combs had a fun-filled bachelorette party head of her walk down the aisle.

“Long and Happy Life. #incoming #3rdTimeIsTheCharm,” Combs, 45, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, August 18, that featured snaps of her with some of her close gal pals.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Charisma Carpenter, who was in attendance at the celebration, shared a pic of the group with drinks in their hands. The Charmed alum smiled as she wore a tiara and veil. “Here weeee goooo,” Carpenter, 49, captioned the photo, adding a diamond ring emoji.

Combs’ bachelorette party came after she posted a sweet tribute to her husband-to-be, Mike, on Instagram. She shared a series of shots of the loving pair, leading with a snap of the couple sweetly kissing. The post’s caption was a nod to a lyric from Kane Brown and Marshmello’s song “One Thing Right.”

“I’ve been wrong about a million times but I got one thing right …. you. Baby I got one thing right,” she wrote on Saturday, August 17. Her former Charmed costar Rose McGowan, who was absent from Combs’ celebration, commented, “I love you and I love that you are loved as you deserve to be.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum revealed she was engaged to her beau in September 2017. At the time, she shared a close-up shot of her massive, oval-cut diamond sparkler to Instagram. “Yes. Just yes,” she previously wrote.

Shortly after, she tweeted a screenshot of the Instagram photo, showing how singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson liked her life update. “This means that @mattnathanson agreed to sing at my wedding in twitter world,” she previously wrote. “It’s a real thing.”

The “Come On Get Higher” crooner responded to her Twitter request, “COUNT ME IN!”

Combs has kept the details of her relationship and Mike’s identity private. The actress was previously married to Bryan Travis Smith from 1993 to 1997 and David Donoho from 2004 to 2011.

Combs shares three sons with Donoho: Finley, 15, Riley, 12, and Kelley, 10.

