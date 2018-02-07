‘Charmed’ Star Holly Marie Combs Isn’t Into Reboot’s LGBT Twist

The CW’s saying goodbye to Piper, Phoebe, Paige and Prue and hello to Macy, Mel and Madison. TVLine reported on Wednesday, February 7, that the Charmed reboot will feature three women in college who discover their witches, and one, Mel, will be a lesbian. They also reported that “all ethnicities” are being considered in the casting, and provided character details.

Macy will be the witty, science nerd with a Ph.D, who is moving in with her boyfriend. She’s telekinetic and believes she’s Mel and Macy’s sister. Mel Pruitt can freeze time, is a strong feminist and a lesbian. She also pushed her girlfriend away after a tragic accident. Madison Pruitt can hear people’s thoughts. A college student pledging a sorority, she’s horrified when finds out she’s a witch. She and Mel are opposites.

The plot sounds interesting — but not to original Charmed star Holly Marie Combs. She retweeted the news, with quite the caption.

“I have no words… I mean, I have a lot of words but at this juncture … Sure… yeah.” She ended her tweet with, “We wish them well.”

I have no words……. I mean I have a lot of words but at this juncture… sure…… yeah ……… We Wish Them Well ………….. https://t.co/s9mdsZUhLo — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2018

She also commented on the names of the girls. “3 sister witches hmmm all names start with M’s hmmmmm nooooooo,” she wrote before writing, “WAIT A MINUTE … @JennyMcCarthy Sue Them.” Her tweet included photos of The Stillman Sisters: Margo, Mabel and Mitzy, from the original show. McCarthly played Mitzy.

This isn’t the first time that Combs, 44, has negatively commented on the reboot. After The CW announced they had picked up the reboot last month, she tweeted her dismay.

“Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work,” she wrote. “Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

Combs played Piper Halliwell in the original series on The WB, alongside Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell), Shannen Doherty (Prue Halliwell) and Rose McGowan (Paige Matthews).

