Hollywood Makeup Artist Allegedly Stabbed Over 20 Times By Ex-Boyfriend

A Hollywood makeup artist whose credits include Rebel Moon, Mean Girls and Babylon is recovering after she was allegedly stabbed over 20 times by her ex-boyfriend.

Allie Shehorn, 35, suffered multiple stab wounds at her home in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, May 23, reports KTLA. The Los Angeles police and fire departments confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that detectives and paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing victim.

A GoFundMe page created by Shehorn’s friends to raise funds to cover her medical costs alleges Shehorn was attacked by her ex-boyfriend. According to KTLA, Shehorn had recently filed a restraining order against him.

“Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love. No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie,” reads the GoFundMe page.

Shehorn was found by a woman named Christine White, who is described in an update on the fundraising page as an “adopted mom who cares a lot about Allie.”

“This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody,” White told KTLA. “You don’t think this is ever going to happen to you.”

“I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened. That wasn’t a pretty sight,” White added.

Emily MacDonald, one of the organizers of the GoFundMe page, told the outlet that despite her injuries, Shehorn is doing well.

“She’s been in really good spirits. I feel like she’s comforting all of us, which is kind of how Allie is. Even when she’s at rock bottom, she’s still looking to see how she can lift other people up,” said MacDonald.

In an update on Tuesday, May 28, fellow GoFundMe organizer Jed Dornoff shared that Shehorn has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

“She is still determined not to let this beat her and is pushing through the pain to heal,” wrote Dornoff.

The LAPD told KTLA that Shehorn’s alleged attacker fled the state. Shehorn’s friends said on Monday, May 27, via GoFundMe that the person was later apprehended in Texas.

Us Weekly has reached out to the LAPD for further comment.