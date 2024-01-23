Home Alone star Devin Ratray‘s domestic violence trial has been pushed back after he was hospitalized.

Ratray, 47, was due in court on Monday, January 22, for jury selection but couldn’t attend due to a recent health scare. According to TMZ, a family member told them Ratray was hospitalized “in critical condition” before being discharged. He is currently at home resting “on doctor’s orders.”

Following the delay, jury selection will now begin in February. Ratray was originally issued a ticket in December 2021 after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend. He was cited for allegedly attempting to strangle an unnamed partner when the couple were staying together at an Oklahoma City hotel.

Ratray’s girlfriend gave authorities a statement one day after the incident and claimed he “beat the crap out of her,” per the police report. The actor’s rep subsequently told TMZ that the pair got into a verbal argument before breaking up and denied that the situation turned physical.

Later that month, Us Weekly confirmed that Ratray was officially arrested and charged with one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another count of domestic assault and battery. Ratray had his first court appearance in February 2022, at which point he entered a not guilty plea.

Ratray made headlines for his legal issues again in August 2022 when CNN reported that he was under investigation for rape. According to the outlet, authorities in New York City were looking into allegations from Lisa Smith, who originally filed a police report in 2017. After seeing coverage about Ratray’s domestic violence arrest, Smith contacted the police to ask why her case hadn’t been pursued.

Smith claimed that prosecutors closed the case after incorrectly believing she wanted to remain anonymous and didn’t want to press charges. She told CNN that she was “devastated” that the police didn’t fully investigate her claims in 2017.

A spokesperson from the district attorney’s office confirmed they were “in touch” with Smith but declined to discuss details about the case.

CNN also received a response from Ratray, who recalled crossing paths with Smith but denied her rape allegation, adding, “We did not have sex.” Ratray has not been charged in connection with Smith’s allegations.

Ratray is best known for portraying Macaulay Culkin‘s older brother in Home Alone and Home Alone 2. He also appeared in movies such as Nebraska, Blue Ruin and Kimi. On the small screen, Ratray has booked TV shows including The Tick and Better Call Saul.

Shortly before his arrest in December 2021, Ratray reprised his role as Buzz McCallister in the Disney+ reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone. “On November 12th … Officer McCallister is on patrol. Keeping the streets safe. From Trout Sniffers,” he wrote via Instagram in November 2021 alongside a photo of himself in costume.