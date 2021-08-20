On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts reveal the winner of Red Robin’s “Spiciest Story of the Week” — and the title goes to Kelly Clarkson, who has been officially declared single by an L.A. judge and went to Vegas to celebrate!

The American Idol winner has won big in court after a judge declared her legally single from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, after seven years of marriage. A source confirmed to Us in July that Clarkson was temporarily ordered to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month in combined spousal and child support. She earns $1.9 million a month in income.

Despite the drama, the Grammy winner snagged a win earlier this month. She was awarded most of the duo’s assets, including the Montana ranch where the talent manager was living. He also contested their prenup and requested that all of their properties and the income she earned during their marriage be split. However, a judge ruled that the prenup will be upheld.

Will the talk show host be dating anytime soon? It’s possible! The “Since You’ve Been Gone” songstress hopes her pal Blake Shelton will set her up with someone new. According to the insider, “She wants a younger, up-and-coming country singer [who] understands the business.”

The hosts also look into why Laura Prepon decided to leave the church of Scientology. “I’m no longer practicing Scientology,” the 41-year-old That 70’s Show actress told People. “I’ve always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I’ve prayed in churches, medicated in temples. I’ve studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years and it’s no longer part of my life.”

Prepon joined the controversial church in 1999 to help her gain control of her emotions. “When I first got into Scientology, I did Personal Values and Integrity and then Overcoming Ups and Downs in Life. These courses touched on the observations I was aware of when I was younger, the Orange Is the New Black alum said in 2014.

Next, the hosts reveal details about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s new life in Tennessee. A source tells Us, “Justin and Jessica’s marriage was hell for a while, they went through a very tense time next they had to retreat. They made the decision to get out of Los Angeles and take some time away and they’re so happy that they did.”

The former ‘NSync singer and the Summer Catch star purchased a property in Timberlake’s home state around five years ago in a small town called Leiper’s Fork: “The past couple of years they’ve been splitting their time between their homes in Tennessee and Montana, they’re hardly ever in L.A. they both prefer the country life, it’s great for the boys because they have so much space and so much freedom.”

The source tells Us this has been the best thing for their relationship and their family, adding, “Justin grew up in Tennessee and he always said that’s where he wanted to stroke down and raise kids. Jessica loves it there, but she wanted a place in the mountains so they have the place in Big Sky too, that way they can have the best of both worlds.”

