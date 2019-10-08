



Dream big! Mila Kunis revealed how Ashton Kutcher reacted when she told him that she wants to join the cast of one of her favorite Bravo shows one day.

“I did ask my husband once. I was like, ‘Listen. Later, in like 20 years, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?’” the actress, 36, said on the “Andrea Savage: A Grown-Up Woman” podcast on Monday, October 7. “I’m like, ‘Just for, like, a year.’ He was like, ‘I would kill you.’”

Later in the episode, RHOBH came up again when Kunis played “Make Love, Marry, Murder.” She chose to make love with cast member Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, marry Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and murder Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

“[Dorit and PK] seem like a lovely couple, but, like, in this game, he’s dead,” the Bad Moms star said. “But hopefully, like, a painless death. Like, instant death, so no suffering.”

As for the Housewives, Kunis said that she would “have fun” with Rinna, 56, marry Richards, 50, and murder Dorit, 43, who “seems very high maintenance and … would be really expensive to get married to.”

The Family Guy voice actress seemed most intrigued by Richards and Umansky, 49, noting on the podcast that she would would to “be a third wheel with them.” She also recalled a time when she was on the same flight as the couple a few years back.

“They were behind me, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s the people from this reality show!’ I was so excited,” she recounted. “We didn’t talk. They were with their kids, and they were doing, like, crossword puzzles or just being cool parents. … I was so impressed, to this day, at how normal they were.”

Kunis and Kutcher, 41, met while costarring in That ‘70s Show from 1998 to 2006, although they did not start dating until 2012. They got engaged in 2014, tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed two children: daughter Wyatt, 5, and son Dimitri, 2.

The Ranch star may not watch The Real Housewives like his wife, but they are big fans of the Bachelor franchise. In 2017, they even made a surprise cameo on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette.

