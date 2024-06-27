Everyone’s rooting for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, right? We can see the way they look at each other. We can tell how proud they are to be together. We think he might, finally, be The One.

But we’ve been burned before. More than once. And as much as there is nothing greater than a Taylor Swift breakup song, we have enough of them to keep us going for years. We’re ready for a marriage-and-babies album instead (if that’s what they want to do, anyway!).

So, let’s delve into some science to find out if Swift and Kelce, both 34, have a shot at making it long-term. OK, not real science, but the fun kind: astrology, love languages and pop psychology.

Astrology experts say: YES!

According to astrology legend Susan Miller, Swift and Kelce are largely compatible — yay! Born just two months apart, she’s a Sagittarius and he’s a Libra but, because Kelce’s moon happens to be Sagittarius too, “he understands her on a very deep level,” Miller told Too Fab. “She’s super feminine. And he’s super macho. It’s like a magnet.”

Both of these 1989 babies are family-oriented too, due to sharing Jupiter in Cancer, but it’s their Scorpio placements that Miller is most excited about; it’s Swift’s rising sign, while Kelce has his Venus there (no giggling at the back…). “This is just crazy how perfect they are,” said Miller. “I don’t know how they found each other!”

Most exciting of all — at least, if you believe in this stuff — is that Jupiter is in Swift’s marriage house RIGHT NOW, all the way through to May 25 next year. “It would be the best time in 12 years to do it because Jupiter is not coming back to her marriage house for 12 years after that,” Miller said. “This is Jupiter, giver of gifts, the great good fortune, of happiness, of growth. That’s one of the best placements to have when you get married.”

There’s only one hitch — as a Sagittarius, Swift also has terminal bachelor tendencies, coupled with a love of travel. “It’s the one sign that’s terrified of getting married,” she explained. “Of course, some Sags get married, but they certainly take their time, and they have to be sure that their partner likes to travel.” So far, Kelce seems to be enjoying jetting around the world to be with Swift on her Eras tour, so we’re hoping this won’t hold them back, especially as Kelce sounds like ideal husband material. “Libras always wanna get married,” Miller said. “That’s always a driving force.”

Love language experts say: PROBABLY!

Do you buy into the love languages obsession? According to the theory first explained in the 1992 bestseller The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate by Gary Chapman, we all have different ways of giving and receiving love: words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, acts of service, and gifts. And when there are fundamental differences — like, say, he thinks he’s doing you a favor by filling the car up with gas, when you would rather just snuggle in bed together — it can lead to communication problems.

The love language shippers on TikTok have different theories about which ones Swift and Kelce are ruled by. We know he got her a friendship bracelet, which sounds like he could be a gifter. But is flying around the world to see her an act of service, or a desire for quality time and physical touch? Swift, on the other hand, with her many emotionally exposing songs, knows that language is her power, suggesting “words of affirmation” could rule her. However, she’s also very physical with Kelce whenever they’re spotted together. Is this just because they’re a relatively new couple who can’t keep their hands off each other, or is getting touchy-feely the driving force in their relationship?

Overall, it seems like both of them are confident in giving and receiving love in a variety of ways, with a shared emotional openness that should mean that, even when their languages don’t line up, they will find a way through.

Couples therapists say: YES!

Hopefully Swift and Kelce have not required the services of a therapist in the course of their relationship so far — but that doesn’t mean that couples therapists aren’t watching them from afar, just like the rest of the world. “She is lighting up for him, and I can’t tell you how much that matters in a relationship,” New York family therapist Tracy Ross told Well + Good. “If you’re the light in someone’s eye, then you have a secure base.”

Ross says that the mutual support so publicly demonstrated by both Swift and Kelce — they’re literally each other’s cheerleaders! — is key. “When you’re in a relationship, and the other person believes in you, then you’re [better suited] to go out in the world because you know someone’s got your back, and supports you, and believes in you,” she said. “It enables us to be complete people. They get so many accolades from the world, but, if you’re my person, and I’m getting it from you? It’s a whole different thing.”

Personality analysts say: PROBABLY!

Have you ever been made to fill out one of those Myers-Briggs tests for work? Or done one for fun online? We’re not sure whether they’re a requirement for NFL heroes and international pop superstars, but if they were, then experts believe they have figured out how Swift and Kelce’s results might look.

According to their theories, Swift and Kelce are actually very psychologically similar, categorizing Swift as a likely ESFJ (Extravert, Sensing, Feeling, Judging) and Kelce as an ESFP (Extravert, Sensing, Feeling, Perceiving). But what does that mean? The analysts at Career Assessment Site have done the work: “The combination of attributes provide a dynamic and well-rounded relationship. Both being expressive allows Taylor and Travis to relate to each other in a meaningful way. Their enthusiasm for life is another great component of their relationship. Taylor’s decisive nature complements Travis’s open-mindedness.”

Well, this all sounds very positive indeed. Could Swift really be “picking out a white dress” soon?