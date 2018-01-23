How Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Fell Under Krystal Nielson’s Spell

For Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., the journey began at full speed. On his first date with Krystal Nielson — during just the second week of filming the ABC love hunt — the race car driver flew her from L.A. to his Arizona hometown to meet his family, a tradition often saved for the final two ladies.

There, they scanned scrapbooks, watched home videos and chatted with his parents as well as his brother and sister-in-law. The meeting left Luyendyk believing Nielson was “emotionally ahead of the other women,” says a source. “She knows his family so he thinks she knows him best.”

Chalk it up to rose-colored glasses. Despite a growing list of concerns from his remaining 12 women — “they think she’s disrespectful toward Arie,” says a source — the 36-year-old is blinded by his connection with the fitness trainer, 29, who’s labeled the other women “juvenile” and beneath her.

Her MO is simple: “It’s all about winning,” says the source. “She wants him to chase her and will do anything to get his attention.”

This includes throwing a tantrum. During an upcoming group date, “Krystal gets mad when Arie invites all the women to an afterparty originally meant just for the winners,” reveals a show source. “She calls him a liar, locks herself in her room and refuses to come downstairs.” It proves to be a winning strategy. Noticing her absence, “Arie gives in and goes to find her,” adds the insider. “Krystal wants Arie to seek her out in a crowd — she doesn’t care what the other women think of her.”

The argument only leaves Luyendyk wanting more. “He doesn’t want to shy away from talking about their problems as a couple,” reveals the insider. “They butt heads but they see that as something that brings them closer.” And his parents’ approval continues to linger in the back of his mind. Adds the source, “She questioned his character but he can’t get past how well she knows him.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

