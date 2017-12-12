Holding her head up high. Amid the news that her longtime boyfriend, Jax Taylor, cheated on her, Brittany Cartwright is staying strong and keeping a positive outlook, notwithstanding the circumstances.

“So many people are quick to judge until you’re the one going through it,” the Vanderpump Rules star tweeted on Tuesday, December 12. “I wish you all all the love & happiness in the world. Spread love, not hate.”

Although Taylor, 38, cheated on the Kentucky native with their costar Faith several months ago, the story broke on the December 4 episode of the show. The couple addressed the challenging situation on the Monday, December 11, episode, where the bartender admitted to two-timing the SUR-ver.

“7 months have passed.. It’s been tough but I’m trying to move forward not back,” Cartwright captioned a glamorous Instagram photo of herself on Tuesday. “God Bless.”

Taylor opened up about his actions during an exclusive interview with Us on Tuesday. “I wasn’t thinking. It was one of my usual mess-ups. I really really regret what I did,” he confessed. “It was just a huge mistake that we are actually working out right now. This was shot many months ago so we’re working through it and we’re in a good place right now.”

Marriage may also be in the cards for the couple, who filmed a spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, this summer. “Seeing how she is with people, seeing how she is with me, I don’t really want to be with anybody else,” the Bravo star added. “And then I also don’t want her to be with anybody else. If marriage is what we need to do, then that’s what we’re gonna do.”

