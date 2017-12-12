Repairing their romance. Despite getting caught cheating on his girlfriend of more than two years, Jax Taylor tells Us Weekly that he and Brittany Cartwright are the “best we’ve ever been” — and he’s even considering marriage. Watch the video above!

Taylor, 38, admitted to cheating on Cartwright with former SUR coworker Faith during the December 11 episode of Vanderpump Rules. The Bravo star revealed to Us that while the two never broke up in the wake of his scandal, he was surprised she wanted to work things out.

“I was very shocked. I love her very much, and that’s not what I wanted. It was just a bad time that we were going through.” Taylor told Us on December 11. “ I do have a lot of making up to do, I still do, I am making it up. And it’s a work in progress.”

The two may even be working towards a wedding. Back in September, the reality star told Us that he would get down on one knee when they were “both ready” to settle down for good.

“Seeing how she is with people, seeing how she is with me, I don’t really want to be with anybody else. And then I also don’t want her to be with anybody else,” Taylor told Us. “And so, I don’t want to lose her. So if marriage is what we need to do, then that’s what we’re gonna do.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Respond to Those Jax Taylor Cheating Accusations

Don’t expect them to live in Cartwright’s home state of Kentucky where they filmed their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules Tax and Brittany Take Kentucky, however.

“It’d be nice to have a house there, we’ve talked about that,” the former model revealed to Us. “Putting a house maybe on her property. But I think we’re gonna kinda move to Florida at some point.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!