Just raise your glasses high! Because what goes better with Vanderpump Rules‘ jaw-dropping drama than a delish cocktail? As the teaser for the Bravo hit’s sixth season has already shown, fans are in for a roller-coaster ride as stars Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder and the rest of the SURvers dish scathing insults, furious slaps and of course … thrown drinks.

To get you in the mood for all the small-screen action, SUR bartenders and ‘Pump stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are sharing recipes for two of their tasty concoctions with Us Weekly so fans can indulge as the show’s latest season unfolds.

So get mixing!

Tequila Katie

“Be careful not to tip this drink over the edge, because it stains worse than the blood of Katie’s fallen enemies,” warn Ariana and Tom.

Ingredients:

2 oz tequila

1/2 oz cucumber juice

3/4 oz lime juice

1/2 oz agave nectar syrup

1/2 oz beet juice

spiced salt

cucumber ribbon

Put spiced salt on half the rim of the glass. Shake the liquids together, then strain over crushed ice into the glass. Add a cucumber ribbon for garnish.

CryMax

“A drink fit for any employee of Sur who’s spent their night bouncing between crying and climaxing,” explain Tom and Ariana.

Ingredients:

5 oz Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

1/2 oz Grand Marnier

1 1/2 oz strawberry purée

2 oz soda water, seltzer, or San Pellegrino

1 lemon wedge

To make the strawberry purée: blend together one green basket of strawberries, quartered; 2 oz water; 2 oz cooking (granulated) Splenda.

Simply mix the liquids and puree, and pour over ice into a tall glass. Squeeze in 1 lemon wedge.

Vanderpump Rules season 6 premieres on Bravo, Monday, December 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

