When Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire broke up after nine years of marriage, the jewelry designer quickly looked to an A-list couple for guidance and inspiration.

“Right when Tobey and I were starting to break up, I watched what Gwyneth Paltrow was doing with Chris [Martin] — this conscious uncoupling that everyone was sort of making fun of,” Meyer, 47, shared on the Monday, July 22, episode of the “Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson” podcast. “I got to see it firsthand, and it was the most beautiful thing that I had ever witnessed two human beings go through. She was so loving and kind and open to him, and she created this family.”

Meyer grew up being taught that divorce was ugly, bad and “would never be good.”

But after Paltrow, 51, introduced her and Maguire, 49, to Dr. Habib Sadeghi, the exes learned you can break up but still have love and respect for one another.

“She didn’t tell me their process, she didn’t tell me anything,” Meyer recalled of Paltrow’s wisdom. “She just said, ‘I have someone for you to meet with. Good luck,’ basically. Because I think you’ve got to give people their own process.”

That’s not to say divorce was easy. In 2016, the couple had to sit down with their kids Ruby, 17, and Otis, 15, and reveal they were breaking up. To this day, Meyer still remembers the reaction from her children, especially her daughter.

“The day we had to tell our kids, that was a bad day,” she told hosts Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen. “My daughter was demolished that day, and that was the hardest. It was brutal.”

With time and a lot of hard work, Meyer and Maguire are in a good place as they continue coparenting their two children.

“Tobey’s my best friend now,” Meyer explained. “Their dad is my best friend. We travel together. We do every holiday together. I’m so lucky. I literally have the best ex-husband in the world and I hit the jackpot. I honestly don’t know what I would do without him in my life.”

Maguire has met Meyer’s boyfriend, Geoffrey Ogunlesi, and the pair get along great. When the Spider-Man actor finds someone special, he can count on Meyer to be supportive as well.

“I can’t say one bad thing about him,” she proclaimed about her ex. “Whatever girl who ends up with him is the luckiest girl.”