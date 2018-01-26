Jennifer Meyer: ‘Best Friend’ Tobey Maguire Is the ‘Greatest Ex-Husband’

Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire are closer than ever since announcing their split in October 2016.

“He’s my best friend,” the jewelry designer, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Create & Cultivate 100 Launch, which partnered with Chevrolet, in Culver City, California, on Thursday, January 25. “He’s the greatest ex-husband a girl could ever have.”

The exes, who broke up after nine years together, are parents of daughter Ruby, 11, and son Otis, 8.

“The day begins with the kids and ends with the kids,” she told Us of co-parenting with the 42-year-old actor. “So you manage to get your time in and work hard in the middle, you know? They’re really amazing kids, so we figure it out together.”

She added: “It just manages to work out really well.”

Of course, when not balancing work and family, Meyer sometimes spends time with her famous pals — including Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Richie.

“I mean, listen, nothing’s better than a night in on a couch with your best friends and a bottle of wine,” she said. “If we go out, nothing’s better than Mexican and tequila.”

