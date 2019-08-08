Whitney Cummings Credits Jason Momoa With Saving Her Engagement Photos





Everything happens for a reason. Whitney Cummings revealed that Jason Momoa inadvertently saved her from a wardrobe disaster in her engagement photos.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, August 8, the comedian, 36, noted that she had chosen to wear a less-than-desirable T-shirt on the day her fiancé, Miles Skinner, decided to pop the question last September.

“I have this vintage T-shirt that I love. … I got it when I was, like, 25, and it says, ‘Emotionally Unavailable’ on it,” she recalled. “So I’m like whatever, put it on, get in the car.”

Knowing what was to come, Skinner, 35, was dismayed to see her outfit choice. “He’s, like, making a fit about my shirt. He’s like, ‘Why are you wearing this? Like, you’ve been in a relationship for two years. This is so weird.’”

Though the 2 Broke Girls creator said she was wary of his motives, she eventually succumbed to Skinner’s request to turn the tee inside out. “I was like, ‘Fine.’ … And he’s happier.”

As fate would have it, however, Cummings later wound up spilling coffee down the front of the shirt, prompting her to turn it right-side out once more.

“So I turn it back inside out, says ‘Emotionally Unavailable’ again, he’s pissed.”

The couple then proceeded to visit the Female Brain star’s horse, where Skinner made his move. “Out of nowhere, I see him on the ground,” she said.

Though a photographer, who had been hiding in the bushes, captured the couple’s relationship milestone, a wrench was thrown into the mix when Momoa, 40, began to suspect the picture-taker of lurking around his home.

“First of all, these photos are completely staged,” Cummings explained. “Because the photographer who was capturing it in the bushes — we, like, where my horse is, is a couple blocks away from where Jason Momoa lives.”

She continued: “It’s Aquaman. The photographer comes out of the bushes. He’s like, ‘I think Jason Momoa thinks I’m a paparazzi. I need you to redo all the photos.’”

Rather than get upset, Cummings chose to look on the bright side: “It gave me an opportunity to turn my shirt back inside out,” she quipped. “Thanks to Jason Momoa, my proposal photos don’t have me in a shirt that says, ‘Emotionally Unavailable.’”

The Washington native shared her big news with fans with an Instagram video in September. “I would’ve gotten a manicure!” she said through tears before showing her new bling off to her horse. “Is this real?”

“Today I got engaged. I handled it great!” she captioned the clip. “This just goes to show that if you work on yourself, trust your gut, and keep your ego in check you too can find love on a dating app.”

Cummings told Entertainment Tonight in December that she wants to have her wedding “in a place that’s like, a sanctuary or rescue. Just sort of help draw attention to one,” she shared. “I’m thinking about doing it at a place like that, so that everyone can, like, tag it and post and spread awareness about an rescue that might need some attention.”

Her other must-have? “My fiancé is gonna have to deal with me walking down the aisle with nine horses like a queen.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!