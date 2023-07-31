Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Joe Biden Recalls How His Siblings Supported Him After 1st Wife, Daughter’s Deaths: ‘Enormous Advantage’

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

President Joe Biden revealed that his siblings became his saving grace after the death of his first wife, Neilia Biden, and their infant daughter, Naomi.

“I had an overwhelming advantage in the loss,” Joe, 80, recalled during the Monday, July 31, episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast. “I had a really close family that was there.”

The commander in chief explained that his sister, Valerie Biden, and his brothers, Jim and Frank Biden, jumped into action to help Joe and his sons after Neilia, 30, and Naomi, 13 months, were struck by a tractor-trailer and killed while driving in December 1972. The couple’s two sons, Beau and Hunter Biden, who were 4 and 3 at the time, were also in the car but survived the accident.

Joe Biden Survived 1st Wife Death With This Overwhelming Advantage
United States President Joe Biden Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

“When I got home from the hospital, my sister and [her] husband already gave up their apartment and moved in,” Joe explained. “[They] helped me raise my kids.”

He also remembered one of his brothers coming over and turning their barn loft “into an apartment for himself” to assist him as a single parent.

Joe Biden family album

Meet Joe Biden’s Family: His Kids, Grandkids and More

Read article

“They were there for me. That was a gigantic difference,” Joe said. “My best friends in my life are my sister and brother[s]. I had an enormous advantage.”

The former vice president highlighted how important it is to help those in need. “When you see people who are going through something tough, it does matter if you reach out,” Joe added.

Joe Biden Sweetest Moments With His Kids and Grandkids Over the Years

See Joe Biden's Sweetest Family Pics

Read article

Joe’s heartbreak — which includes the death of his son Hunter, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 46 following a battle with brain cancer — has made him a sounding board for many of his constituents over the years.

He noted on the podcast that when he was a senator in Delaware, he would often attend funerals or memorials throughout the state. “People would stop and throw their arms around me [at the church],” Joe recalled. “Because if they know you know the pain, they feel they get some solace in it. It’s not always easy, but it matters just to reach out.”

Joe Biden Survived 1st Wife Death With This Overwhelming Advantage Dr Jill Biden
United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden. Pool/ABACA/Shutterstock

Elsewhere in the episode, Joe said that he still leans on his siblings for guidance. In the years since the tragic accident, the president expanded his family to include second wife Jill Biden, whom he wed in 1977. Jill, 72, and Joe share daughter Ashley Biden, whom they welcomed in 1981. The politician also has seven grandchildren.

“My best friend is my wife,” Joe gushed on Monday. “A woman who has probably had more to do with my success is my sister, Valerie, and my brother Jim. I think that’s the place I go most [for support].”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories