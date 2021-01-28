Women empowering women! Kate Walsh is partnering with No7 to help women reenter the workforce amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — and supplying the tools to make it happen.

The actress, 53, has teamed with the global beauty brand for its Unstoppable Together campaign, which is holding a free virtual job summit on February 24. The event will include several panels — one hosted by Walsh — and women-led workshops that will provide actionable solutions.

“We are dealing with a SHEcession and we are trying to get it to a SHEcovery,” Walsh exclusively told Us Weekly. “Four times as many women have dropped out of the workforce in the U.S. than men and it’s a big problem. And we want to move forward and get women motivated and supported back out in the workforce. There are so many strong, incredible women who are doing incredible things. I am really happy to kick this new year off to try to be of service and bring other women along and hope they get empowered with employment.”

The summit is open to all women “whether they are pivoting their careers and having to reassess like so many people have, looking for a new job, or who are looking for support with balancing care-taking and working,” Walsh explained. “So many women are tutoring and playing teacher to their kids. There are mental health summits. It’s just an incredible event and I’m really excited to be a part of No.7 to get this message out there. I just feel like personally, right now more than ever, there are so many strong, incredible women who are doing incredible things. I am really happy to kick this new year off to try to be of service and bring other women along and hope they get empowered with employment.”

The Umbrella Academy star will be joined by fellow mentors and leaders including Arianna Huffington, Maria Shriver and Tamron Hall at the event, which will also be a chance for women to learn about what other women around the world are also going through. Additionally, No7 is offering an estimated $100,000 worth of free coaching sessions from The Female Quotient, covering topics such as interview skills and networking.

“[We want] to encourage women to reframe whatever their story is,” the Boyfriend beauty brand founder told Us. “Women’s empowerment has always been at the top of my list in interests. It’s a no-brainer for me.”

And for Walsh, it’s also a way to pay it forward. “I’ve been super fortunate in my career to have great roles. Even before Shonda Rhimes gave me the role of a lifetime with Dr. Addison Montgomery,” she said, referring to her Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice character. “But I feel very, very fortunate. And I had women helping me out and advocating for me all along the way.”

For more information about Unstoppable Together, visit here. And join the #unstoppabletogether movement at @No7USA on Instagram and Facebook.