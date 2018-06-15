My bestie 💕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 25, 2018 at 10:27am PDT

She’s growing up fast! North West is turning 5 and celebrating in style.

Mom Kim Kardashian wrote her firstborn a note on her app Friday, June 15: “My mini me is 5 today! Northie, I hope you have the best birthday. I love you soooo much!!!”

The 37-year-old reality star also toasted her daughter at length on Instagram. “My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie!” she captioned a photo of herself and North. “You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!”

North and some of her family are in New York for her big day. Aunt Kourtney Kardashian, cousin Penelope Disick, Kim and the girl of honor hit up Tiffany’s Blue Box Café on Friday to celebrate.

The KKW Beauty founder shared a paparazzi pic of her stylish mini-me on Twitter Friday. North was dressed in a stylish hot pink athleisure jacket and shorts combo, accented with a high pony. “North serving LOOKS on her 5th birthday!!!!!” Kim wrote.

North is ringing in age 5 in the true Kardashian way since her shindig actually kicked off on Thursday, June 14. Kim posted a video to her Instagram Story of herself and North making ice cream at CoolMess. They mixed chocolate ice cream with pretzels, M&Ms, marshmallows and Oreos for a sure-to-be tasty treat.

Another member of the Kardashian-Jenner brood wished North a happy birthday via social media. Grandmomager Kris Jenner tweeted on Friday: “Happy birthday to our sweet angel North!! I can’t believe you are 5 today! I love you so much, you are the greatest blessing, and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow into such a beautiful, fun-loving, spirited, kind, smart and funny little lady! Love, Lovey.”

Kim and husband Kanye West — they are also parents of Saint, 2, and Chicago, who turned 6 months on Friday — took in Nas’ listening party while in New York as well. The couple were all smiles during the Thursday event in Queens.

