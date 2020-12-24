The holiday season isn’t just about ringing in Christmas alongside loved ones. For many, it’s also about giving back.

Sarah Ferguson is no stranger to embracing her charitable side, especially around the holidays. “I am a peddler of joy, and joy is my mission in life, to bring a smile to somebody’s face,” the Duchess of York, 61, told Us Weekly exclusively. “It is the gift of kindness through giving of joy and then the smile in return makes my heart melt.”

Every year, the British writer collects ornaments that support a different charity or group. To carry on the tradition during this unprecedented year, she recruited Bethlehem Baubles — a company that makes handmade ornaments in Bethlehem — for the job.

Ferguson also shares several Christmas traditions with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, whom she shares with Prince Andrew.

“I make traditions on every holiday that my girls will always treasure and hold in their memory banks,” the Finding Sarah author explained. “Tartan ribbons around the presents, a gingerbread house, always a bauble that I design myself and then make in glass or porcelain, a photo I make into a print that can be framed.”

Ferguson continued, “I have a Mother Claus outfit and the magnificent tapestry stockings to hang over the fireplace, with [Beatrice and Eugenie’s] names on them and designed by a friend in London, the shop is called Tapisserie.”

In addition to giving back and making memories with her daughters, Ferguson has penned books that are perfect to read during this time of year. Little Red’s Christmas Story, which debuted in 2004, tells the story of Little Red and her friends embarking upon a Christmas Eve journey. Meanwhile, A Gift of Kindness, released earlier his month, follows two children as they learn the importance of giving.

Ferguson previously revealed that she learned to embrace the spirit of giving through her own family. “As my grandmother always said, ‘When you feel bad about yourself, go out and give to somebody else,’” she told Hello! magazine in November. “I looked at the word kindness and it is not just one word, it’s an umbrella loyalty, friendship, smiling, just being a genuinely good person and living with your contribution to the world.”