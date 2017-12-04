Nothing to hide. Us Weekly caught up with Howard Stern at the North Shore Animal League America’s Annual Get Your Rescue On celebrity gala in New York City, where he dished on all the times Donald Trump was on his show – and what he thinks of the real estate mogul being president.

“It was mind-boggling,” the shock jock host, 63, told Us on Friday, December 1, of Trump’s presidential win.

Asked about the times The Apprentice alum was on his show, pre-presidency, where he made crude comments about women including Princess Diana, Stern told Us,“[The tapes of him] are all out there … but you know, look, those interviews speak for themselves.”

He continued: “I’m glad [the tapes] are out there. Donald always came on the show as a guest and was entertaining. He wasn’t the president, it was a different kind of scene but yet what he says is relevant even to this day and it gets into whole other discussion – sexual harassment – but at that point, I never imagined that Donald would run for president.”

Stern, who has been a friend of Trump, 71, for years, has been outspoken about the former reality TV star’s foray into politics. Back in February, the radio host expressed his concern about the real estate mogul’s time as an elected official.

“I personally wish that he had never run. I told him that,” Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show at the time. “Because I actually think this is something that is going to be very detrimental to his mental health too. Because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved, he wants people to cheer for him. I don’t think this is going to be a healthy experience for him.”

Reporting by Nicki Gostin

