Speaking his mind. Howard Stern had some choice words for his pal Donald Trump during his SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday, March 26.

The outspoken talk show host, 64, addressed Trump’s presidency with cohost Robin Quivers while discussing Stormy Daniels alleged affair with the president, according to The Hill.

“I was watching the news. They said that the president calls his friends and asks advice,” he began the conversation, according to the outlet. “He’s never once called me and asked for advice, which kind of got me a little upset,” to which his cohost quipped, “Maybe he’s just not thinking that you have good advice.”

Stern replied, “Yeah, probably not,” before getting candid about what he’d tell him. “My advice would be, like, get the f–k out of there, man. “[What] do you need that for? Go back to Mar-a-Lago and hang.”

“Just give it over to [vice president Mike] Pence,” he continued. “Let him do his thing.”

This isn’t the first time that the shock jock host has addressed Trump and his presidency Stern opened up about the 71-year-old POTUS and his “sensitive ego,” during a February 2017 radio show.

“I personally wish that he had never run. I told him that,” Stern said on his show at the time. “Because I actually think this is something that is going to be very detrimental to his mental health, too. Because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved, he wants people to cheer for him. I don’t think this is going to be a healthy experience for him.”

He added: “It’s a very difficult job and Donald Trump, he really does want to be loved … and that drives him a lot. I think that he has a very sensitive ego, and when you’re president, people are going to be very, very critical … I do think he’s sincere in wanting to help out and I think he’s sincere when he says he has the answers, but he stepped into a situation that’s really not a win for him.”

