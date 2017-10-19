Howard Stern has never been one to hold back — and he’s not about to start now. The SiriusXM host stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, October 18, and was immediately asked about the Harvey Weinstein scandal that has shaken up Hollywood.

“First of all, when did this guy have time to make movies?” he rhetorically asked host Jimmy Kimmel at his Brooklyn studio. “I thought movie-making was hard.”

He then grouped together “all these guys who do sexual harassment,” referring to them as “freaks.” However, Weinstein is in a category of his own, Stern said.

“This big, fat guy … what does he think? He says to a woman — here’s his standard move, according to all these women who have accused him — he goes, ‘Listen, I’m gonna get in the shower, I want you to watch me nude,” Stern, 63, said.

“I’m a man. If you saw me naked you’d throw up. There is no girl on the planet that wants to see Harvey Weinstein naked and is gonna get aroused,” the father of three sternly said. “If I was Harvey Weinstein I’d wear a burka and I’d say, ‘Listen, you don’t have to look at me.’”

Kimmel brought up that Stern recently said on his show that his wife, Beth Stern, has never seen him naked when he’s not aroused because women don’t want to see that. “What is with these guys in the shower? Men don’t look good in the shower,” Stern said, citing both Bill O’Reilly and Anthony Weiner‘s cases. “It’s unbelievable, this guy. What does he do? He’s texting and he’s sending pictures of his penis. The one thing women don’t want to see is a guy’s penis. They want to see you’ve got a job [and] they want to see you treat ’em nice! As previously reported, the former studio head was fired from his own company on October 8 after several women came forward with allegations of sexual assault. Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals Ever “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” Sallie Hofmeister told Us on October 10. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

