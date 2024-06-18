Howie Mandel had quite the scare during his recent vacation in Las Vegas.

Howie, 68, spilled all the gory details from a recent trip to Sin City with his wife Terry during a Monday, June 17 appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark.

“We partied too much. She was tipsy. I did not know that,” Howie explained to hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “In the middle of the night, she got up and I don’t know where she was headed. But she headed into the wall. She fell and hit the wainscoting.”

Howie revealed that Terry hit her eye and broke her cheek on the nasty fall, even showing off a gnarly picture of the black-and-blue aftermath.

“I wake up, I turn on the light and I look around the bed,” Howie said. “She’s in the corner face down. I didn’t know she cut her head. Blood is pooling.”

He continued, “I freaked out. I picked her up. I put her on the bed. There’s blood everywhere. I went and grabbed all the towels. All the towels are covered with blood.”

Howie noted that Terry was injured so badly “you could actually see her skull.”

The America’s Got Talent judge frantically called the hotel desk for assistance and asked they call 911, but he was met with a rude awakening just moments later.

“Within a second, they bang on the door,” Howie said. “I open the door, I’m standing there in my underpants. I open the door and there’s 10 security people there.”

Quickly, Howie realized they suspected he may have been responsible for his wife’s injuries. “I see people taking pictures of blood on the floor,” Howie recalled.

However, Howie darkly joked that if anybody was going to be on the receiving end of violence in his marriage, it would be him.

“If someone was ever beat up in that room, I promise it would be me,” he said. “I am the most annoying person in the world. My wife is a saint. There is no reason for me not to look like that.”

Eventually, Terry was transported to a hospital and her husband gave a positive update on her condition.

“She is absolutely perfect,” Howie said.