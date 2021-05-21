Hugh Grant Recalls Drew Barrymore Greeting Him With a 'Bizarre' Makeout

That’s one way to say hello! Drew Barrymore once greeted with Hugh Grant a kiss and it wasn’t just a peck on the cheek — it was a full 10-minute makeout.

During his guest appearance on the Thursday, May 20, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Notting Hill actor, 60, and Flower founder, 46, recalled the time they bumped into each other “years ago” while dining at a New York City restaurant.

“Instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar and I fully started kissing you,” the California native claimed. She then did an impression of Grant’s confused face, which she thought indicated him thinking, “You’ve never greeted me that way.”

She said he quickly changed his tune, though. “And then you had a second thought, and you were like, ‘You know, I’m not hating this,'” she remembered. “And then we flirted, and then we were like, ‘OK, yeah, bye! See you soon.’”

The British actor’s recollection of events varied slightly, though he did confirm that some sort of kiss happened, even if he didn’t react quite as severely as Barrymore claimed.

“It was really bizarre,” he joked. “I was very drunk as well, and I was with some very nice but not drunk studio executives from L.A., and they were very surprised. Someone said, ‘Oh, there’s Drew Barrymore.’ I get up to say hi, and then we make out for 10 minutes, and then I sit down again, and we go and talk about the script.”

The pair costarred in the 2007 romantic comedy Music and Lyrics, which famous curmudgeon Grant admitted was an underrated gem.

“I love to hate the films I’ve been in and I do hate some of them,” he quipped. “But Music and Lyrics, it’s impossible to hate. We’re so good in it and so charming.”

The duo first interacted more than a decade prior to filming Music and Lyrics, though not in person. The Never Been Kissed actress had sent her future coworker a letter expressing her support for him in the aftermath of his 1995 arrest.

“I related in my own life,” she explained. “And I think that whether it’s an actor or a politician or anything in between, we expect people to be infallible, perfect, never flawed, and God forbid we do anything in our personal lives that we would like to remain personal. … I just had to reach out to you, I just appreciated you. You were just the most charming human.”