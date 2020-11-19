So bubbly! Drew Barrymore shot the most vibrant campaign for Flower Beauty Hair Tools — and we got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the shoot.

To promote her first-ever hair tools collection, the 45-year-old founder starred in a beautiful and bright campaign. Shot over Zoom by photographer Jamie Nelson, the images were just as lively as the tools themselves.

In the beginning of the BTS clip, the camera showcases the variety of colorful pumps and statement jewelry that the Santa Clarita Diet star wore with her stylish, loud outfits.

But it wasn’t just the fashion moments that we loved! The Charlie’s Angels actress also exudes that playful, fun energy that we have always admired. At one point, Barrymore is pointing to the screen as they look through images and she screams with genuine enthusiasm, “I love it! I love it!”

This is the first hair tool launch from Flower Beauty, following the brand’s debut in 2013. The 6-piece collection, which dropped on September 30, includes a Rotating Styling Iron, a Volumizing Styler, a Straightening Iron, a Straightening Brush and hair dryers. All priced under $80, customers can pick up any of these affordable goodies exclusively at Walmart or Walmart.com.

As she evolved and grew Flower Beauty, Barrymore told Us back in 2018 that she started looking for inspiration through an eclectic mix of muses. This included Sharon Tate, Catherine Deneuve, Brigitte Bardot, Marilyn Monroe and David Bowie. “I like people who come out and really surprise me,” she said. “That anticipation of, what are they going to do next, is just really inspiring to me.”

So basically, something as bright, beautiful and bold as this campaign is perfectly on-brand for the mogul as she continues to grow her Flower Beauty empire. And we can hardly wait to see what’s next!

