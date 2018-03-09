There are celebrities we admire, and then there are celebrities we want to be best friends with. Drew Barrymore is both. The mom of two is the very definition of HBIC with her ever-growing beauty and fashion empires, and Stylish had a chance to sit down with the Hollywood icon turned Flower Beauty and Dear Drew entrepreneur. In the video above, Barrymore breaks down her best beauty hacks (you’ll want to have your hairdryer handy!), and she also told Us about her muses, her favorite makeup products and the reason she lets her daughters experiment with their look. Watch for all her secrets, and read below for a few highlights!

A girls’ girl at heart, Barrymore launched Flower Beauty seven years at Walmart with the goal of offering luxury makeup products at an affordable price point. Next month, the brand will expand into 600 Ulta stores nationwide, and the actress hopes customers will continue to see Flower as a “welcoming brand” because she is all about “accessibility and inclusiveness.”

Drew Barrymore’s Crocs Collection Is Probably the Best Thing to Happen to Your Feet

To continue to grow and evolve the brand, Barrymore admits to being pop-culture obsessed, and says at least half of the 700 accounts she follows on Instagram are beauty influencers or brands. The other 50 percent is “all kinds of old magazines and graphic references” that she uses to create mood boards and stay inspired.

Speaking of inspiration, the Wildflower author cites a eclectic mix of beauty muses. She loves Sharon Tate’s sleek eyeliner and coifed updos that allowed her to look “so pulled together” but “not in a stiff way.” Catherine Deneuve, Brigitte Bardot and Marilyn Monroe all also exuded that same kind of “beauty and sensuality,” but her “real, true beauty icon” is music legend David Bowie because of his individuality. “I like people who come out and really surprise me,” she said. “That anticipation of, what are they going to do next, is just really inspiring to me.”

The admitted makeup junkie has tried just about every product under the sun, and some of the items in her Flower collection are inspired by past favorites. Her beloved Skincognito Stick Foundation is a riff on an old Chantecaille foundation, while the Pore Perfect blur stick is an ode to K-beauty innovation. Growing up, her favorite product was Maybelline Dial-A-Lash mascara (since discontinued) that gave her the perfect Twiggy-esque lashes. The new Flower Beauty Lash Warrior is an updated take on the thickening and volumizing formula.

Happy Birthday, Drew Barrymore! See Her Wild Fashion and Beauty Evolution

Unsurprisingly, Barrymore’s two daughters — Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3 — are both beauty mavens in the making, and the former child star encourages her girls to express themselves — in the comfort of their own home. While her mini-me’s can “do anything they want with makeup,” she says her “only rule” is that their creativity can’t leave the house because she doesn’t want to feel the wrath of other moms. “I know that there is a line of appropriateness with children and makeup,” she said. “But if they want to play in the house … I love that they are little beauty junkies.” In fact, she hopes to turn Flower over to them one day.

Drew Barrymore Is Over the Bodycon Dress, Her New Collection Will Make You Want to Ditch it Too

With all the looks Drew has sported over the years, one would think she has second guessed a lipstick choice to two, but she swears she “never regrets makeup.” Ultimately, she believes in the transformative power of getting all dolled up, and she does not believe anyone “should ever be made to feel like they can’t express and play.” She is a girl after our own beauty-obsessed hearts, indeed!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

For the latest beauty and style trends subscribe to our new podcast ‘Get Tressed With Us’ below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!