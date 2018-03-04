If there was ever a lady to get Us all into Crocs, it would be Drew Barrymore. The actress-author-producer-designer-beauty-entrepreneur is adding another hyphen to her already extensive accolades: shoe designer. That’s right — Drew Barrymore Loves Crocs Color-Block Collection is here and it’s fab. The first collection of her partnership with the comfy footwear brand blends everything you’ve ever loved about Crocs with Barrymore’s fun and whimsical aesthetic. Think: graphics and embellishments.

The new shoes are fresh combination of navy, white and yellow and have custom-designed embellishments. Even better: the collection is available in a number of popular crocs silhouettes including the Classic Croc, the Crocband Clog and the Crocs Sloane Slide. Not only is the icon giving the footwear designer role a spin, but she’s also one of three ambassadors in the Crocs “Come As You Are Campaign.”

Some more crucial info: a second Drew Barrymore x Crocs collection is coming our way in May 2018, but until then you can snap up a pair of the Drew Loves Crocs Color-Block collection online and select stores this month.

In celebration of the launch of her first collaboration with Crocs, we sat down with Drew to hear all about her love of the comfy shoe and how she made their styles her own. Read on!

Stylish: Tell us about how the Crocs collaboration came together?

Drew Barrymore: As a huge fan of Crocs, I was honored to design a collection with them. What I love most about Crocs is that, despite some animosity, the brand has never wavered from its identity — fun, colorful, comfortable and not afraid to poke holes in convention…no pun intended.

Stylish: Do you personally wear Crocs? If so, what made you try them/love them/etc.

DB: Yes, I love my Crocs! They are so comfy and convenient. Around the house, through the airport, to the beach…easy to slip on and off. Right now, in the colder months, you can’t get me out of my fleece lined ones.

Stylish: Do your daughters [Olive and Frankie] wear Crocs?

DB: All the time! My girls love their Crocs. Again, right now in colder, wetter months, the rain boots with the handles and the fleece-lined clogs are the go-tos. In the spring and summer, it’s the glitter sandals with the cherries on top! Also, as any parent knows, that struggle of getting shoes on and getting out the door can quickly turn into a 30-minute battle. The slip-on design, fun colors and familiar characters that Crocs design into their shoes helps with the whole “put your shoes on” battle.

Stylish: What inspired the design of the Color-Block collection?

DB: I was inspired by love, positivity and the little quirk…or quirks, in my case…that makes each of us unique. I’ve always been drawn to color blocking in design an wanted to incorporate that in a new way. I also wanted the shoes to feel very fresh, bright and happy. I think if your fashion, or this case shoes, are colorful and happy, it can only help put you in a cheerful mindset.

Stylish: Love is an important theme for the line – why?

DB: Love has always been an important theme for me…both in my personal and professional life. I love what I do and more importantly, I love the people I work with every day. Whether we’re working hard on a fun romantic comedy, making beautiful color cosmetics, or designing a new shoe for Crocs, I want it to come from a good place, with an even better intention!

Stylish: How has your fashion line Dear Drew inspired you as a designer overall?

DB: Whether it be through photo archives, my travels, Instagram feeds or women who inspire me, I am constantly finding inspiration everywhere. When I launched Dear Drew, I really wanted to empower women to be their best selves and live their most inspired, spirited lives. The line is truly a love letter to women around the world.

