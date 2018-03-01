Was it a Drew or a Don’t? Drew Barrymore has been walking the red carpet since 1982, when the child actress starred in the Oscar winning movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. She stopped by Us Weekly on February 27 for a red carpet rewind to comment on her most epic fashion and beauty moments. Watch the video to see which looks she still loves and which didn’t make the cut.

The Never Been Kissed actress, 43, owes her favorite red carpet moment of all time to Versace. “Oh my God. Lee Harris, the stylist I work with, had Versace build me this dress that had a corset. It was see through, and [had] these giant sea anemones. It was the most beautiful dress I’ve ever worn. It’s my number one favorite dress.” The actress donned the dress in 2010 at the Golden Globes, where she won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries in Grey Gardens.

The Flower Beauty founder also looked back fondly on a white silk dress she wore to the 1993 Billboard Music Awards, but it wasn’t her fashion that stole the show. “I had thin eyebrows and I think I wore MAC Spice lip liner for five years!”

Senior Reporter Travis Cronin pointed out that this was the moment that influenced a generation of thin eyebrows. To the girls who tweezed their eyebrows like Drew, she said: “I hope they grew back! Mine always grew back, so I felt okay doing it.”

When Us Weekly asked if there were any dresses she would like to see burned, without hesitation, Barrymore responded: “The green, I think it was a Gucci dress, at the Golden Globes,” the Hollywood icon recalled. “I think George Clooney had asked me to present his film or something. I came out and all I have to say to women is: Be careful wearing a high-waisted belt with a really tall neck, because your boobs look like – it literally looked like I was smuggling two fat eggplants!”

For more nostalgic red carpet moments with the fashion and beauty icon, watch the video above!

