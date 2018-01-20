Women all across the United States united on Saturday, January 20, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March and the movement it began in the wake of Donald Trump‘s presidential election win. Celebrities including Natalie Portman, Jane Fonda and Scarlett Johansson addressed the crowds as people took to the streets in Los Angeles, New York City, Las Vegas, Washington DC and at the Sundance Festival in Park City, Utah.

Portman, 36, gave a powerful speech at the march in L.A., where she spoke about being sexualized as a young actress and praised her fellow marchers for taking a stand. “One year ago, on this stage, I was very pregnant, and we talked about the beginning of a revolution. Today, my new daughter is walking, and because of you, the revolution is rolling. You told the world that time’s up on violence. You told the world that time’s up on silence. You told the world that it’s time for a new day, a time for a new locker room culture, time to think about every person’s desires, needs, wants and pleasures.”

Johansson, 33, also spoke at the Los Angeles rally, where she shared that when the #MeToo movement began, she was forced to think about childhood memories of men who took advantage of her when she didn’t have the tools to say no, as well as sharing that she hopes to movement will allow her future daughter to grow up in a world where she won’t suffer the same fate.

The protests were held on the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration as president of the U.S. and several of the marchers held signs criticizing the former reality TV star. The real estate mogul tweeted about the marches on Saturday, writing, “Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!”

Scroll through the pictures to see the celebrities who are marched in solidarity with women across the country.