Inseparable and so in love! Ian Somerhalder said he hasn’t left wife Nikki Reed’s side in the five years since they first started dating as he posted a sweet Instagram post to commemorate the anniversary of their first date.

“5 years ago today this amazing human being came over to my townhouse in Atlanta for tea,” Somerhalder, 40, wrote alongside a photo of himself and Reed, 31, on Friday, June 28. “We’ve never been apart since… What a magical journey @nikkireed Thank you for teaching me so much every day. Love, Your Man.”

The couple got engaged in January 2015 and exchanged vows in a sunset ceremony at the Tuscali Mountain Inn in Topanga, California, in April 2015. And in July 2017, the Twilight alum gave birth to their first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil, now 23 months.

Two months ago, Somerhalder and Reed exchanged touching tributes to one another to mark their fourth wedding anniversary. “I’m completely blown away by you,” the Vampire Diaries alum wrote in his Instagram post. “The bright purity of your smile is infectious to us all. We’ve traveled near and far learning, exploring, tasting, laughing, loving and raising our little one.”

Reed wrote in her post: “I still have no idea if we’re doing it right, but I know we both wake up everyday and choose each other. We’ve seen a lot, we’ve done a lot, we’ve laughed a lot, we’ve laughed a lot of it off, and we’ve continued to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders, and truest support system.”

She added: “May this next chapter be filled with curiosity and even more admiration for all the incredible things we still continue to discover. May we continue to ask each other questions and make-out in the backseat,” she concluded. “You are the love of my life, the only one who gives me butterflies, and I’m so grateful we get to experience this together. Happy four years married my honey.”

